Brokerages Anticipate Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Equities analysts expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. Broadwind posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Broadwind.

Get Broadwind alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 10,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $41,231.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,191.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total transaction of $82,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,586.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,912 shares of company stock worth $230,687 over the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Broadwind by 4,711.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Broadwind by 402.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Broadwind during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

BWEN traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.42. 234,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Broadwind has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $12.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadwind (BWEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.