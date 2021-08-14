Brokerages Anticipate Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.75 Million

Brokerages predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will post $97.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.49 million and the highest is $98.00 million. Corcept Therapeutics posted sales of $86.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year sales of $374.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $371.41 million to $377.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $438.33 million, with estimates ranging from $435.85 million to $440.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 19.08%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CORT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $161,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $161,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $1,245,350. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $20.68 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

