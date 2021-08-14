Brokerages Anticipate Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) will report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cricut’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cricut will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cricut.

Get Cricut alerts:

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01.

CRCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 237,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $6,654,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 3,317,970 shares of company stock worth $100,761,029 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cricut by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRCT traded down $6.28 on Friday, reaching $28.23. 7,693,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,134. Cricut has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.25.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cricut (CRCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.