Brokerages Anticipate GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to report $4.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.44 million. GreenPower Motor reported sales of $2.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year sales of $52.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $64.05 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $91.97 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $123.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 21.44% and a negative net margin of 65.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenPower Motor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 227.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GP opened at $15.26 on Friday. GreenPower Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $328.55 million and a P/E ratio of -44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 15.44.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

