Brokerages Anticipate II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $811.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will report $811.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $821.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $794.30 million. II-VI reported sales of $728.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year sales of $3.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.74 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup downgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.78.

In other news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $360,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 45,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,303.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $536,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,890,732.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $3,248,335 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of II-VI by 775.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in II-VI in the first quarter worth $289,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in II-VI by 25.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in II-VI in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in II-VI in the first quarter worth $769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

IIVI stock opened at $63.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. II-VI has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $100.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.91.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

