Brokerages Anticipate Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. Invitation Homes reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%.

INVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 54,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 705,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,316,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 15,379 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.62. 2,872,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,098. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.59, a P/E/G ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $41.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

