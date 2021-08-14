Brokerages Anticipate Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to Announce $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Monarch Casino & Resort posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.98%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ MCRI traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $65.34. 21,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $76.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.77.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,106,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,533,787.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 26.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 72,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,044,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,214,000. Lafitte Capital Management LP increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 726,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,090,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

