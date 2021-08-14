Brokerages Anticipate Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $154.57 Million

Brokerages forecast that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will report $154.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.50 million and the highest is $162.20 million. Nautilus posted sales of $155.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year sales of $634.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $621.40 million to $648.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $631.95 million, with estimates ranging from $539.20 million to $724.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a return on equity of 78.20% and a net margin of 13.24%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NLS shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist dropped their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nautilus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.58.

Nautilus stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $382.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.59. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

In other news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $308,575.16. Also, CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $141,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,877.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,052 shares of company stock worth $537,453 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 71,750 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nautilus by 37.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Nautilus by 18.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Nautilus by 7.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

