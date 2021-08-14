Brokerages Anticipate Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $250.37 Million

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will announce sales of $250.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $251.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $249.96 million. Paycom Software reported sales of $196.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.06.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total value of $1,127,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,800 shares of company stock worth $10,149,531. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,874,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 51.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.6% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYC stock opened at $463.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $257.87 and a twelve month high of $475.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 186.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $384.24.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

