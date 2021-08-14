Brokerages Anticipate Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will post $120.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.42 million and the highest is $146.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $28.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 318.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $461.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $345.61 million to $520.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $635.75 million, with estimates ranging from $596.78 million to $705.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 178.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13016.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

Shares of PLYA stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $8.35.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 6,642,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $45,699,120.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,918 shares in the company, valued at $281,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $206,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,805,343 shares of company stock valued at $46,879,675 in the last ninety days. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $99,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 361.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.