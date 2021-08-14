Brokerages Anticipate The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to Post $0.81 EPS

Equities analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NTB opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $41.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,702,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth $22,253,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

