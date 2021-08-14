Brokerages Anticipate Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) will announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.10. Under Armour posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Under Armour’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair lowered shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.32.

Shares of NYSE:UAA traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,833,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,559,297. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Under Armour has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 442,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 18,024 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Under Armour by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,940,000 after acquiring an additional 194,525 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Under Armour by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 29,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Under Armour by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 14,641 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,265,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

