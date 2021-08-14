Brokerages Expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.80 Million

Analysts expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to report $109.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.00 million. Century Casinos reported sales of $95.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year sales of $376.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $371.10 million to $381.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $442.60 million, with estimates ranging from $442.00 million to $443.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. Century Casinos had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

CNTY opened at $13.24 on Friday. Century Casinos has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $391.69 million, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 3.15.

In other Century Casinos news, VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $354,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 189.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 132,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 32,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 25,882 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the first quarter worth $1,421,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 119.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

