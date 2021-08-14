Brokerages Expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.11. Clipper Realty reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clipper Realty.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLPR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clipper Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 48.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 121,001 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Clipper Realty by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 44,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clipper Realty by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Clipper Realty in the second quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 8.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLPR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 92,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,442. Clipper Realty has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $126.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

