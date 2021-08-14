Brokerages Expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.67 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will post $3.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.72 billion. Corning reported sales of $3.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year sales of $14.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.99 billion to $14.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.39 billion to $15.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $1,535,638.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,399 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.89 per share, for a total transaction of $60,003.11. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,229 shares of company stock worth $179,767 and sold 157,474 shares worth $6,761,975. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Corning by 249.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,970,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,278,000 after buying an additional 3,548,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,075,000 after buying an additional 2,216,672 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Corning by 347.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,257,000 after buying an additional 2,057,360 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Corning by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,301,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,629,000 after buying an additional 1,595,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,737,951,000 after buying an additional 1,284,868 shares in the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.93. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15. Corning has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $46.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

