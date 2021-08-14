Brokerages Expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) to post $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Global Net Lease also reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.67%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Global Net Lease news, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,972,115.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $647,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,960.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,427 shares of company stock worth $3,219,475 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNL. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the first quarter worth $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 17.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 373.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNL traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.69. 401,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,074. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.62. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.39%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

