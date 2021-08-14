Brokerages Expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $485.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will post $485.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $484.00 million and the highest is $490.00 million. Kennametal reported sales of $400.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $515.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.36 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.66%. Kennametal’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.73. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMT. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,836,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,297,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,626,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,946,000 after purchasing an additional 559,935 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,176,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,172,000 after purchasing an additional 294,437 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,019,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,493,000 after purchasing an additional 291,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.

