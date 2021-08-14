Brokerages Expect NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) to report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings. NeuBase Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.79). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NeuBase Therapeutics.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01).

A number of analysts have recently commented on NBSE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NeuBase Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 370.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 38,253 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

NBSE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.49. 52,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,374. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $114.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of -0.04. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $12.89.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.