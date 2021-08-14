Brokerages Expect NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) to report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings. NeuBase Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.79). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NeuBase Therapeutics.

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01).

A number of analysts have recently commented on NBSE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NeuBase Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 370.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 38,253 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

NBSE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.49. 52,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,374. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $114.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of -0.04. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $12.89.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.