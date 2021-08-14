Brokerages Expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $113.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will post $113.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SFL’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $114.88 million and the lowest is $111.90 million. SFL reported sales of $118.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SFL will report full year sales of $452.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $446.12 million to $457.93 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $467.53 million, with estimates ranging from $449.00 million to $486.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 23.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SFL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of SFL opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $916.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.55. SFL has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SFL by 28.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,002,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 221,132 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SFL by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 843,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 28,401 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of SFL by 219.8% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SFL during the second quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SFL by 22.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 217,489 shares during the period. 25.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

