Brokerages Expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to Post $0.28 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. TPG RE Finance Trust posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 45.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Shares of TRTX opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 403.01, a quick ratio of 403.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $997.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. 53.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

