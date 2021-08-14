Brokerages Expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Equities analysts predict that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will report $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for trivago’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. trivago reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that trivago will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover trivago.

Get trivago alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.90.

Shares of TRVG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.69. 809,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,792. The company has a market capitalization of $952.68 million, a P/E ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 1.76. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in trivago in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in trivago in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in trivago in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in trivago in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in trivago in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

About trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on trivago (TRVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.