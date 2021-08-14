Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYUP) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYUP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 76.4% from the July 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Brookfield Property REIT stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. Brookfield Property REIT has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14.
Brookfield Property REIT Company Profile
