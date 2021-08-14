Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$48.49. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$48.10, with a volume of 169,350 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CSFB raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$50.50.

The company has a market cap of C$13.22 billion and a PE ratio of -43.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -106.86%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

