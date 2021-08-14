Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.36.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

BC opened at $105.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.87. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

