BSCView Hits Market Capitalization of $243,693.33 (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. BSCView has a market capitalization of $243,693.33 and $27,278.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCView coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BSCView has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00048301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.02 or 0.00138032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00155426 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,070.80 or 0.99933014 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.27 or 0.00871028 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

