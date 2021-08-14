BTU Protocol Price Tops $0.56 on Top Exchanges (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 14th. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $51.13 million and approximately $21,839.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00057880 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.83 or 0.00883024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00103871 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00044483 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

