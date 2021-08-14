Burency Price Tops $0.0393 (BUY)

Burency (CURRENCY:BUY) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Burency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Burency has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar. Burency has a total market cap of $7.63 million and $958,993.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Burency Profile

Burency is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. Burency’s official message board is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial . The official website for Burency is burency.com . Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Burency Coin Trading

