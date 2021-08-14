Burger Swap 1-Day Volume Tops $14.77 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $77.29 million and $14.77 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burger Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.46 or 0.00011572 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Burger Swap has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00057682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00015466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $414.32 or 0.00877613 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00106881 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00043874 BTC.

Burger Swap Coin Profile

Burger Swap is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 14,522,027 coins and its circulating supply is 14,147,027 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

