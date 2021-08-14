Burleson & Company LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Burleson & Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,476 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 2.9% of Burleson & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $19,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 661,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $160,586,000 after buying an additional 24,611 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $2,004,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 13.3% in the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $274.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $323.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 63,242 shares of company stock worth $16,853,489 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

