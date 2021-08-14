Burleson & Company LLC Has $13.08 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Burleson & Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,616 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.9% of Burleson & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $409.96 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $295.04 and a 52 week high of $409.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $397.65.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.