Busey Wealth Management Acquires 2,008 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $11,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $309.40 on Friday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $310.19. The company has a market capitalization of $159.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LIN shares. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.23.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

