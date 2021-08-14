Busey Wealth Management Acquires 2,973 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.5% of Busey Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $32,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 682,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,375,000 after purchasing an additional 114,852 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 67,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ opened at $176.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.62. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $176.29.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.