Busey Wealth Management Acquires 831 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $544.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $509.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $401.07 and a 52 week high of $546.60.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

