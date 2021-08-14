Busey Wealth Management Buys 1,039 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,858 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

Starbucks stock opened at $116.76 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $76.46 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.30. The company has a market cap of $137.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

