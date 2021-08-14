Busey Wealth Management Buys 3,599 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $46,939,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in Medtronic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 510.7% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 107,990 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT stock opened at $128.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.44 and a 12 month high of $132.39. The company has a market cap of $172.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.57.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.48.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

