Busey Wealth Management Buys 4,108 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $12,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 143,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 273,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

NYSE JCI opened at $72.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.25. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. OTR Global upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 393,508 shares of company stock valued at $26,411,916 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.