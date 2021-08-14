Busey Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Busey Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $12,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.41.

DFS opened at $135.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $48.92 and a 1 year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

