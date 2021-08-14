Busey Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,860 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 156,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $280,000. TL Private Wealth acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 78,700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $56.47 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $56.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.18. The stock has a market cap of $237.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.47.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

