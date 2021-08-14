Busey Wealth Management Has $13.48 Million Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Busey Wealth Management increased its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,529 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $13,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. South State CORP. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 63.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.74.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.29 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.76.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. Analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

