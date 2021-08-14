Busey Wealth Management Has $13.65 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.5% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM opened at $56.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $240.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.