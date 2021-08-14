Busey Wealth Management Has $28.06 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,074 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 1.3% of Busey Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $28,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after buying an additional 1,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,840,046,000 after purchasing an additional 509,194 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,203,000 after purchasing an additional 289,556 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1,562.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,244,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,685,000 after purchasing an additional 48,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $261.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.34. The company has a market cap of $129.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $134.67 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,598. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.05.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

