Busey Wealth Management Has $32.34 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,071 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises 1.5% of Busey Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $32,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.4% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $241,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $467,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,296 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 347,310 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,401,000 after buying an additional 11,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. ICAP boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $129.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $10,433,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $3,426,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,171 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,125. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

