Busey Wealth Management Increases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $11,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 764.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,823 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 15,321 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,897,000 after buying an additional 61,882 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GD. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $198.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $201.15.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

