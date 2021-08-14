Busey Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.9% of Busey Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $19,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 22,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 36,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $351.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,077.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 483,051 shares of company stock valued at $68,540,205. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

