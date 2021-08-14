Busey Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Ventas were worth $6,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 427.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,280,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,037 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $48,006,000. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 44.6% during the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,182,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,425,000 after purchasing an additional 672,800 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $26,891,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,285,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,988,833,000 after acquiring an additional 392,088 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of -228.36, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.40. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on VTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.