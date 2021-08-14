Busey Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Busey Wealth Management cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,754.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,550.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

