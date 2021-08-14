Busey Wealth Management Purchases 1,228 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $9,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moab Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,200,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 374.0% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WLTW shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.56.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $219.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.79. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $179.31 and a 52 week high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.