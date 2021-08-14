Busey Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,162 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,220,914,000 after purchasing an additional 799,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,256 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $691,992,000 after buying an additional 138,304 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,332,821 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $451,164,000 after buying an additional 211,967 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,621,393 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $354,858,000 after buying an additional 73,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 87.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $324,855,000 after buying an additional 1,116,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

NASDAQ:EA opened at $138.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $2,094,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total value of $457,039.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,477 shares of company stock worth $18,343,991 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.