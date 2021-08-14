Busey Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.05.

PM stock opened at $101.59 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $101.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.09. The stock has a market cap of $158.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.