Busey Wealth Management Sells 1,178 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. United Bank grew its position in Visa by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in Visa by 12.8% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 6,530 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,886 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Visa by 17.1% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $232.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.62. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $453.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.62.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Insiders sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

